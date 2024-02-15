DOHA: The Expo 2023 Doha Organising Committee has announced that the Horticultural Exhibition received 86,634 visitors on National Sport Day (NSD), during which 230 sporting events and activities were organised at Al Bidda Park, with the participation of a lineup of ministers, state officials, and members of the public.

The organising committee said that since it kick-started on October 2, until the current moment, Expo 2023 Doha received more than three million visitors, a figure that exceeded estimations, adding that the exhibition receives about 30,000 visitors daily.

It indicated that the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 and the rich calendar of events and activities that accompanied it had a great impact on bringing the number of visitors up.

Director of Public Relations and Communication at Expo 2023 Doha Haifa Al Otaibi expressed happiness at seeing the people of Qatar celebrate NSD in Al Bidaa Park spreading a culture of physical fitness and well-being for all.

Al Otaibi called on the masses to maintain a spirit of sportsmanship, healthy lifestyle, and sustainable living all year long.

She added that NSD events and activities met Expo 2023 Doha's main goal, which is to realise the Qatar National Vision 2030, by promoting environmentalism and enhancing the health of community members.

Expo 2023 Doha reflects Qatar's growing position as a global centre for cultural exchange, innovation, and international cooperation, particularly on sustainability, the environment, and combating climate change.

