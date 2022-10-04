To celebrate World Teachers Day, Expo City Dubai is giving out free tickets to educators from tomorrow, October 5, until October 8.

Teachers and teaching assistants who wish to visit the Expo 2020 legacy site can claim their free passes at one of the ticketing booths. The ticket will grant them access to flagship attractions, including Terra, Alif, Vision, and Women’s Pavilions.

The Expo City Dubai one-day 'Attractions Pass' costs Dh120, and it will allows visitors to enjoy all its flagship pavilions.

Available online, the pass will initially grant visitors access to the Vision Pavilion, the Women’s Pavilion, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, but will eventually evolve to include more pavilions and attractions as they open.

Children aged 12 and under, as well as people of determination, can visit the attractions for free, but are required to obtain their complimentary pass at one of Expo City Dubai’s ticketing booths. Meanwhile, everyone can enjoy daily access to the Surreal Water Feature and Al Wasl Plaza, which opened on October 1.

For visitors who do not avail the Attractions Pass, individual pavilion tickets cost Dh50 per person.

