'Exceptional infra makes Qatar premier luxury tourism, wedding destination'

Qatar’s rapidly developing infrastructure plays a significant role in enhancing its potential as a luxury tourism and wedding destination, an industry expert has said.“The country has made substantial investments in various sectors to create an environment that appeals to high-end travellers and couples seeking unique and extravagant wedding experiences,” Outing Qatar founder and managing director Mosaad Moustafa Eleiwa told Gulf Times.He said the country’s ambitious infrastructure projects paved the way for its ascent in the world of luxury tourism and destination weddings.Qatar also boasts a range of five-star hotels and resorts that offer opulent accommodations, world-class amenities, and exceptional service, Eleiwa said.“These establishments provide an attractive setting for both tourists and couples looking for luxurious wedding venues. Recently, we had partnered with a travel agency to provide a luxury transportation experience at one of the Asian weddings, held at the iconic Katara Tower (Fairmont Doha),” he said, pointing out that Qatar’s blend of modernity and culture provides a stunning backdrop for such events.Eleiwa added that such luxury hotels and resorts, paired with state-of-the-art event venues that fuse traditional Qatari architecture with modern amenities, create a remarkable ambiance.He said Qatar's dedication to cultural preservation, offering museums, art galleries, and traditional markets that showcase the nation's rich heritage, add an authentic touch to such curated experiences.“The country has invested in constructing cutting-edge event venues suitable for hosting large-scale events such as the unforgettable 2022 World Cup, weddings, and other luxury events. These venues often incorporate traditional Qatari architecture with modern amenities, creating a unique blend of culture and luxury.“Qatar is known for its modern and iconic architecture, which can serve as breathtaking backdrops for wedding ceremonies and photographs. Venues like the Museum of Islamic Art and the Aspire Tower offer unique settings for luxury weddings,” Eleiwa added.He underscored the pivotal role of Qatar’s flagship airport, Hamad International Airport, which acts as a global gateway, ensuring convenient access for luxury travelers and wedding guests from across the world.Eleiwa cited the country’s world-class airline, Qatar Airways, which guarantees seamless connectivity to diverse international destinations. He added that this connectivity, coupled with enticing stopover experiences, encourages travelers to extend their journeys in Qatar, exploring local attractions and embracing Middle Eastern culture.According to Eleiwa, Qatar's strategic location has positioned it as a connecting hub between the East and West. Qatar's geographical advantage not only enhances accessibility but also encourages couples to celebrate their weddings here, with guests travelling from diverse regions with ease.Citing Qatar's excellent reputation for safety and security, he said that Qatar has become appealing to many luxury travellers and couples. Its stable political environment and commitment to ensuring a secure atmosphere make it an attractive choice., he added.“This is particularly important for luxury tourists and wedding parties looking for a worry-free visit. The positive word of mouth of the global fans during the 2022 tournament, the satisfied travellers who enjoyed a safe and pleasant experience in Qatar are more likely to share positive reviews and recommendations with others,” he said.Eleiwa highlighted a range of innovative luxury experiences that Qatar offers, setting it apart from other destinations. These include personalised tours, private desert safaris, extravagant spa treatments, and private yacht charters. These bespoke offerings align with the meticulous attention to detail that Qatar is renowned for.“Qatar collaborates with eco-friendly and sustainable brands to promote responsible luxury tourism. This demonstrates a commitment to offering high-quality experiences that are also environmentally conscious as highlighted at our nearest global event, the Doha Expo 2023, with the theme ‘Green Desert, Better Environment’”, he added.