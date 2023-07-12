Deputy Prime Minister and Institute of Public Administration (BIPA) chairman Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa has stressed the importance of further developing policies and initiatives to enhance the performance of the national workforce in the public sector.This should be in line with the best practices of administrative governance through institutionalising creativity as a sustainable culture to contribute to achieving the sustainable goals under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad, with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Saman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Shaikh Khalid said as he chaired the first meeting of the new BIPA board of directors yesterday.HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister recently issued an edict restructuring the board.

The Deputy Primier said the edict represented a step forward to further developing and building on the achievements of the institute in the field of administrative development.He thanked the former general director and the board of directors for their efforts.He affirmed the aspiration of the board to achieve current and future goals and initiatives through co-ordination with the executive body of the institute, headed by Dr Shaikha Rana bint Isa Al Khalifa, director general of BIPA.The Deputy Primer praised the reputation gained by the BIPA which was based on the confidence of the trainees in the efficiency of the academic and professional programmes offered to them in various fields of public administration, that were aligned with the civil service strategy in the public sector and the requirements of the labour market in the private sector.This supported the aspirations of the institute and its efforts aimed at transforming it from a local institute into a regional and international centre for leadership, he pointed out.The institution’s aims to build leadership and administrative capacity at individual and ogranisational levels, Shaikh Khalid said.The board was briefed on the achievements of BIPA and its current annual plan and areas of focus in the strategic plan for 2023-2026.They are aligned with the approach of the Government Programme 2023-2026 and developments in the field of public administration internationally.

They also focus on the needs of sectors to which the institute provides its services; as well as the new roles assigned to BIPA which include providing training, advisory, and research services, and supporting the activities of administrative sciences using modern technology.

