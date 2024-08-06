SALALAH: The Sultanate of Oman has made major strides in strengthening national food security in line with strategies and targets set out in the country’s 2040 Vision, according to prominent food sector visionary Eng Saleh al Shanfari.

Speaking to the Observer during the just concluded Oman-Arab Investment Forum, Al Shanfari underlined the key role of Vision 2040 in boosting the agricultural and fisheries sectors.

Al Shanfari began by pointing out that Oman Vision 2040 places a strong emphasis on enhancing exports and reducing imports, thereby improving the trade balance in favour of Oman. He explained that the goals related to self-sufficiency and food security have begun to materialize clearly in the agricultural and fisheries sectors.

According to the expert, Oman has achieved excellent results in the field of self-sufficiency, especially in the fisheries sector, with Omani fish exports now reaching more than 80 countries.

Another key goal of the strategy is to provide healthy and safe food for every citizen resident of the country. He cited in this regard the example of Dhofar Governorate, which receives about one million tourists annually, where abundant and safe food is provided at reasonable prices. No tourist has complained about a lack of food availability in the governorate, indicating the success of the efforts made, he noted.

Al Shanfari added that Oman has achieved advanced positions in the Global Food Security Index over the past decade. He attributed this achievement to the significant efforts made by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources, in addition to the companies affiliated with the Oman Investment Authority, which operate in various agricultural and fisheries production sectors.

Al Shanfari spoke about a number of new projects and factories being established, as well as farms that have begun producing wheat on a large scale. He mentioned the ongoing cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to provide arable land through usufruct contracts, facilitating investors' start-up of agricultural projects.

Al Shanfari concluded his remarks by highlighting the opportunities available to investors in the agricultural and food industries sectors, pointing to successful projects such as A’Saffa Foods, and other fish processing companies. Dhofar Governorate is a promising area thanks to the presence of a global port and a free zone that provides all the services and opportunities necessary for investors, he stressed.

