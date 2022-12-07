DUBAI - The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) confirmed the new date for the launch attempt of the Emirates Lunar Mission.

The inaugural launch of the Rashid Rover is now scheduled to take place on Sunday, 11th December, 2022, at 11:38 Gulf Standard Time (GST), or 02:38 Eastern US Time.

The initial launch attempt was postponed, allowing SpaceX to perform additional pre-flight checks of the launch vehicle.

Once launched, the integrated spacecraft will take a low-energy route to the moon rather than a direct approach, which means the landing will take about five months after launch, in April 2023.

The launch can be viewed on the MBRSC Livestream at www.mbrsc.ae/lunar