It has been exactly one year since one of the most exciting events in the history of UAE’s space exploration. On March 3, 2023, Sultan Al Neyadi blasted off to the International Space Station (ISS) on a mission that became the region’s longest one ever.

The astronaut took to social media to commemorate the event. “A year ago, I experienced my first moments aboard the ISS. I still recall each moment in microgravity with the crew. This anniversary also comes just two days before the graduation of Astronaut Nora and Astonaut Al Mulla from NASA’s Astronaut Candidate Class. The journey continues,” he wrote.

Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla, who are the UAE’s next batch of astronauts, will graduate on Tuesday, March 5.

The country’s first astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, also posted on social media. “Today, we commemorate the 1-year anniversary of the longest Arab space mission in history. We celebrate the efforts of Sultan Alneyadi and the team. Proud to be part of this historic mission and to continue our work with Sultan, Nora and Mohammed,” he wrote.