Abu Dhabi’s ADX-listed Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) has selected SpaceX, a US spacecraft manufacturer, to launch its new geostationary satellites Al Yah 4 (AY4) and Al Yah 5 (AY5) using the latter’s Falcon 9 rocket.



The agreement is an important component of the AY4 and AY5 procurement programme, Yahsat said in a filing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Monday.



The total cost, including the spacecraft, ground segment infrastructure, launch, and insurance, is expected to reach 3.9 billion UAE dirhams ($1.1 billion).



In June, Yahsat and Airbus signed a contract to design and build AY4 and AY5 based on the Eurostar Neo platform.



Both satellites will provide secure governmental communications over a wide geographical area across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.



AY4 and AY5 are expected to eventually replace the older Al Yah 1 and Al Yah 2, by 2027 and 2028, the statement said.



