A total of 17 candidates registered for the upcoming parliamentary elections, including one woman, on Tuesday — the ninth day of the registration period for candidates. This increases the total number of candidates to 219, including seven women. Two candidates have so far withdrawn from the race. The candidates who registered on Tuesday are as follows:

Second Constituency: three men (Mohammad Al-Mutair, Abdulwahab Al- Qattan and Bandar Mubarak Al- Mutairi)

Third Constituency: two men (Madhi Ibrahim Al-Khamees and Abdullah Al-Hendal)

Fourth Constituency: 11 men and one woman (Husain Al-Serafi, Hamad Al-Jadie, Saud Al-Heraiji, Adel Al-Jemaili, Abdullah Falah Al-Hajri, Askar Owaed Al-Anzi, Mubarak Haif Al- Hajraf, Mohammad Mahdi Al-Sulaimani, Mohammad ShenaifiAl-Majedi, Yousef Al-Bazzali, Ahmed Al-Sulaimani and Nawal Saleh Aba Al-Khail) Third Constituency candidate Madhi Al- Khamees stressed the need for the government to submit an integrated work program, which is feasible and has a timetable.



He said political instability led to deterioration in all fields; wondering how the country witnessed the formation of four governments in seven years, while the upcoming parliamentary election is the third in four years. Former Deputy National Assembly Speaker Mohammad Al-Mutair, who filed his candidacy in the Fourth Constituency, asserted that the corrupt should be bored, not the people. He hopes the people will not only vote for pro-reform candidates, but continue supporting them to succeed in their legislative work as well. Former MP Mubarak Al-Hajraf and Fourth Constituency candidate called on all eligible voters to participate in the election to decide about their future. He pointed out the time has come for a popular prime minister (not from Al-Sabah Family). He added this will minimize disputes whose source everyone is aware of.



He affirmed his commitment to continue protecting public funds, as well as the citizens’ rights and interests. Asked about his opinion regarding the speaker’s seat, Al-Hajraf stated: “First, we have to know who will win. The voters’ mood is changing.” Former MP and Fourth Constituency candidate Askar Al-Anzi urged HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr Mohammad Sabah Al- Salem Al-Sabah to approve the bills on increasing the cost of living allowance and zero interest loans for retirees. He claimed the 2022 election results were inaccurate. He called on the citizens to be aware of the spreading rumors and verify them. Commenting on the 2023 Parliament, Al-Anzi said it did not do much for the people. Fourth Constituency candidate Nawal Saleh Aba Al-Khail revealed that she decided to run for the election due to patriotism and her feelings toward the suffering of citizens. She intends to represent the hard labor class, asserting she is not part of the middle class. She added some citizens suffer from depression due to their financial problems.

