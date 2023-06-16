Saudi Arabia on Friday called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to look out for the crescent moon that could determine the start of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah. It is expected to be sighted on Sunday evening.

In an advisory, the country's Supreme Court said all those who would be able to see the crescent — either with the naked eye or through binoculars — are requested to notify the nearest court and have his testimony recorded. They may also contact the nearest centre.

"The Supreme Court hopes that whoever has the ability to show interest in this matter, join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose," a report on the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) stated.

The UAE's moon-sighting committee will also be meeting on Sunday. Spotting the crescent would determine the exact days of this year's Eid Al Adha holidays.

>> If spotted on Sunday, June 18: The first day of the break will be on June 27. This translates into a six-day break.

>> If spotted on Monday, June 19: The first day of the break will be on June 28. This means a five-day break for residents.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).