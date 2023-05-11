The foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan on Thursday called for an end to the violence between Israel and Gaza militants, who have been trading heavy fire for three days.

"The bloodletting must end now," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock after hosting talks with her counterparts.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also said the "negative developments must end, peace must be revived."

Safadi said it was urgent to "calm the situation" and to create confidence building measures that could lead to a political perspective for long-term peace.

The worst escalation of violence in months has killed 25 people in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

Air strikes by the Israeli army since Tuesday have killed fighters as well as civilians, including several children, said officials in the crowded coastal territory.

Militants in the Gaza Strip have fired more than 500 rockets at Israel, causing no casualties so far, the military said.