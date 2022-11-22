Dubai Municipality raised green flags in three parks in the Emirate, in celebration of receiving the Green Flag Award, which recognises parks and resorts worldwide that are dedicated to adhering to the best international standards in the field of enhancing the efficiency of public parks management.

The Municipality raised the green flags in Al Nakheel Park, Al Barsha Pond Park, and Al Nahda Pond Park.

On this occasion, Dawoud Al-Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “Dubai Municipality is constantly working to strengthen the Emirate's distinctive global position by improving the city with destinations that meet the needs of the society’s members and enhancing their happiness, well-being, and satisfaction.”

“The fact that public parks are one of the most popular gathering places for members of all segments of the society and residents, inspires us to improve the sustainability of its development following the highest international standards,” pointed out Al Hajri.

He added, "We will continue to support these initiatives aimed at enhancing the Emirate's position as the best city in the world to live in. We are thrilled with this global achievement, which was added to the series of milestones that are continuously being achieved in the field of public parks management in the emirate of Dubai.”

The winning parks offer a variety of features that fulfil the various requirements and needs of its visitors, including the provision of warm-up facilities for adults, children's games, walkways, shaded seating, jogging and bicycle tracks, and sports arenas, in addition to conducting the gardening work and abiding by the standards in providing facilities and services enjoyable for the People of Determination.

Moreover, the Municipality pays close attention to general hygiene, facilities maintenance, nature preservation, heritage standards, and many other features that have received remarkably high praise from those involved with the award.

Winning the Green Flag award is a global confirmation of the efficiency of parks and resorts through their commitment to the standards of the international accreditation programme that monitors well-managed parks and green spaces worldwide.

The programme is managed internationally by an environmental charity called Keep Britain Tidy, in cooperation with a group of operators in many countries, under license from the British Government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities.



