Global Village announced the first preview of new experiences and venue enhancements visitors can look forward to in the new season set to open on October 25.

On Thursday, August 4, Global Village said 27 pavilions have been confirmed to open for season 27. “New pavilions from Qatar and Oman for this season will add to the excitement of the unique Global Village shopping experience,” said the entertainment destination in a press release.

UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Oman, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and Russia.

The Al Sana'a and Khalifa Foundation pavilions will also be returning, with local entrepreneurs taking advantage of the Global Village platform to grow their businesses, allowing guests to be amongst the first to discover the latest products.

All new Road of Asia concept

A new venture in Season 27 is the Road of Asia concept, stated the release. ‘Road of Asia’ is a new pedestrian street featuring 43 kiosks from 13 Asian countries that are not represented through the 27 pavilions.

“Each of these vibrant outlets will offer guests 100 per cent authentic products from Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Philippines,” it stated.

Road of Asia will showcase diverse cultures and traditions from one of the world’s most populous continents, home to several of the world's oldest civilizations.

Mohamed Sharaf, chief operating officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, “Season 26 saw record footfall, and the whole team is working hard to build on last season’s accomplishments to ensure next season’s success.”

Sharaf added, “Planning and construction are on track for the October 25 opening, and we are all looking forward to an unmissable line-up of new attractions, shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences.” Sharaf said more details about season 27 would be revealed in the coming weeks.

