Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has signed agreement and contracts with top firms for expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) charging network across Dubai.

The Dewa move comes as part of its EV Green Charger initiative, launched in 2014.

Under this, the Dubai utility has signed agreements with Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc), Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) and Parkin company.

"In collaboration with our partners from the government and private sectors, we are enhancing Dubai’s green mobility journey by building and developing an integrated infrastructure for charging electric vehicles," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, the MD & CEO of Dewa.

"This contributes to reducing carbon emissions and achieving the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, he Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy. We continue to work with our partners across all sectors to establish the foundations of a sustainable green economy that meets the aspirations of our wise leadership and strengthens Dubai’s global competitiveness," he noted.

As per the Enoc deal, it will help Dewa expand the electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network at all its service stations across Dubai. The initiative aims to enhance infrastructure to meet rising electric vehicle demand.

On the Dubai Taxi Company project, Dewa said it will see the rollout of 208 ultra-fast EV charge points over the duration of the contract, aligning with its fleet transformation road map and Dubai’s sustainability vision.

On the Parkin contract, the Dubai utility said the duo aims to transform Dubai’s public EV charging network, further strengthening the emirate’s global position as a leading hub for green and sustainable mobility.

The first phase of the contract will see the installation of 100 EV chargers in key locations across Dubai, including residential communities, shopping malls, leisure destinations and public areas.

A broader roll-out will follow in the near future to cover additional areas of the emirate. These chargers will offer greater flexibility, accelerating the transition to EV adoption, it stated.

Through its EV Green Charger initiative, Dewa provides more than 1,500 charging points across the emirate in collaboration with its partners from both the public and private sectors.

