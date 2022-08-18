AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh on Wednesday said that the draft law of the investment environment, which was referred to the Lower House, has been drawn by the government, refuting reports that it was drafted by a foreign company.

During a Lower House session, Khawsawneh said that the government drafts the bills out of “a national, unilateral will” aimed at improving the legislative climate, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

