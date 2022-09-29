DJ Teho, a popular name in France's Techno music scene, is joining hands with India's DJ Bullzeye for a live performance at Media One Hotel, Dubai on Saturday, October 8.

The one-night event invites all electric music loyalists for a night filled with all things EDM and Techno.

For the unversed, DJ Bullzeye is Siddhant Kapoor, son of renowned Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor.

Tickets to the show are available to purchase from Dh125 on PlatinumList. The show starts at 9:30pm and will go on until 3am.

