A COMPREHENSIVE report on the uses, risks and adverse effects of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies was reviewed by a specialised committee at a key meeting yesterday.The report stressed the importance of clear legislation and guidelines to support research, and monitor developments and investments in AI technologies.This came as Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communications Technology.

The panel discussed the digital transformation of government services during the first half of 2023, which included the provision of 618 electronic services, the use of which has reached 90 per cent.The minister praised the support of His Majesty King Hamad which has driven efforts to boost government performance and provide the best services. He also noted the role of the directives of the Deputy King, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in implementing the developments.The meeting further reviewed the launch of Bahrain’s open data portal and the development of the online commercial registration portal Sijilat and other government services.The committee discussed launching a programme to recognise outstanding government employees who provide the best services to customers.

