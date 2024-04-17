Department of Meteorology warns of strong wind, high sea today in Qatar

Weather inshore until 6pm on Wednesday will be moderate temperature daytime with scattered clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.Wind inshore will be northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot gusting to 18 knot at places at times.Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 06 to 16 knot, gusting to 23 knot at times.Visibility inshore will be 5 to 10 kilometers. Offshore, it will be 05 to 10 kilometers.Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet surging to 7 feet at times.