Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Department of Meteorolog...
WEATHER

Department of Meteorology warns of strong wind, high sea today in Qatar

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 17, 2024
QATARWEATHER
PHOTO
Weather inshore until 6pm on Wednesday will be moderate temperature daytime with scattered clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot gusting to 18 knot at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 06 to 16 knot, gusting to 23 knot at times.

Visibility inshore will be 5 to 10 kilometers. Offshore, it will be 05 to 10 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet surging to 7 feet at times.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

ECONOMY

Iraq self-sufficient in wheat and food for six months, minister says

Iraq self-sufficient in wheat and food for six months, minister says
Iraq self-sufficient in wheat and food for six months, minister says
CONFLICT

Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing

Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing
Hezbollah says struck Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing
CONFLICT

Netanyahu tells UK, German FMs Israel has 'right to protect itself'

Netanyahu tells UK, German FMs Israel has 'right to protect itself'
Netanyahu tells UK, German FMs Israel has 'right to protect itself'
DIPLOMACY

Hamas leader Haniyeh to visit Turkey this weekend: Erdogan

Hamas leader Haniyeh to visit Turkey this weekend: Erdogan
Hamas leader Haniyeh to visit Turkey this weekend: Erdogan
CONFLICT

After surviving airstrike Palestinian boy dies seeking aid

After surviving airstrike Palestinian boy dies seeking aid
After surviving airstrike Palestinian boy dies seeking aid
CONFLICT

Netanyahu says Israel will do everything needed to defend itself

Netanyahu says Israel will do everything needed to defend itself
Netanyahu says Israel will do everything needed to defend itself
KUWAIT

Kuwait's gov't denies Sahel app hack

Kuwait's gov't denies Sahel app hack
Kuwait's gov't denies Sahel app hack
WEATHER

Several dams in Oman overflowing following rains

Several dams in Oman overflowing following rains
Several dams in Oman overflowing following rains
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Microsoft to invest $1.5bln in UAE’s G42 for a minority stake, to join its board of directors

2.

UAE supermarket chain Spinneys to float 25% stake in April IPO

3.

UAE rains: Dubai International Airport will temporarily divert inbound flights

4.

Shell, Eni in race for Iraq oil concessions

5.

New digital-assets hedge fund sets up headquarters in Abu Dhabi

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar experiences moderate to heavy rains, strong winds

2

Meteorology Department warns of thundery rain, strong wind in Qatar

3

Qatar braces for heavy rain, wind Tuesday

4

Qatar braces for the expected heavy rain, wind Tuesday

5

Meteorological department warns of thunderstorms and strong winds along coast and at sea in Qatar

LEADERSHIP TALKS

REAL ESTATE

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

Imogen Lillywhite, ZAWYA
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024
CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

LATEST VIDEO

LOGISTICS

VIDEO: Shipping freight rates may rise amid rising tensions between Iran, Israel

VIDEO: Shipping freight rates may rise amid rising tensions between Iran, Israel
VIDEO: Shipping freight rates may rise amid rising tensions between Iran, Israel

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

EARNINGS

Qatar Islamic Bank posts 5.5% rise in Q1 2024 net profit; misses estimate

Qatar Islamic Bank posts 5.5% rise in Q1 2024 net profit; misses estimate
Qatar Islamic Bank posts 5.5% rise in Q1 2024 net profit; misses estimate
MINING

Wealth from Saudi Arabia’s mining sector tops $2.5trln

SUKUK

Saudi’s NEOM plans to raise $1.3bln from first-ever sukuk sale: Bloomberg

LOGISTICS

VIDEO: Shipping freight rates may rise amid rising tensions between Iran, Israel

LATEST NEWS
1

IMF urges China to solve real estate crisis as soon as possible

2

Dubai's Global Village closed for 2nd day due to unstable weather

3

Emirates REIT records highest ever property income in 2023

4

Zayed International Airport remains fully operational despite recent adverse weather

5

Chinese fans hope Zhou can shrug off poor form on home debut

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds