This Ramadan, Deliveroo Qatar is showing its appreciation and gratitude to riders for their incredible efforts in ensuring the timely delivery of meals to customers throughout the Holy month.

Deliveroo has organised Iftar gatherings for riders to celebrate together the spirit of Ramdan with exciting giveaways. Deliveroo also provided daily Iftar meals for their riders prepared by one of their restaurant partners, Masala Canteen, with convenient and nourishing meals, distributed from 5 to 7pm from Deliveroo HQ.

Lastly, to motivate and appreciate riders, the online delivery platform also made sure to reward their top performing riders with bonuses, ensuring that everyone can enjoy the blessings of Ramadan.

Commenting on the initiatives, Keshav Jayant, Country Manager of Deliveroo Qatar said:"We have immense pride in Deliveroo agency riders and their exceptional service to customers. We recognise the tremendous effort the riders put in during the Ramadan period and are committed to ensuring their well-being by providing them with meals, iftars, awards, and bonuses. This is a token of our gratitude for their hard work and commitment during this sacred month."

Prior to Ramadan, Deliveroo Qatar launched the ‘Ramadan Riders Awareness Programme’, which prioritised the health and wellbeing of riders in preparation for the holy month. The campaign focused on health and wellness sessions to Deliveroo riders, delivered by the Workers’ Welfare & Labour Rights Department from the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC). The educational session provided guidance and suggestions on various topics related to Ramadan and cultural expectations, as well as tips on maintaining a healthy diet and hydration. The session provided valuable advice to help riders stay healthy and safe during the holy month.

Throughout the year, Deliveroo is dedicated to improving the welfare of its riders and supporting programmes that have a positive effect on their wellbeing.

