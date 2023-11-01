DOHA: Cruise ship 'Mein Schiff 2' arrived at the Old Doha Portcruise terminal marking its inaugural voyage to Qatar.

The ship carried approximately 2,800 passengers and 1,028 crew members.

Operated by TUI Cruises and sailing under the Malta flag, It is one of the largest vessels in the company's fleet, headquartered in Hamburg.

It is 315.7m long, 35.8m wide, and has a draft of 8m. With a capacity of 2,894 people, it offers 20,500 square meters of external deck space, along with several restaurants, cafes, and entertainment options.

