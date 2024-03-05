Doha, Qatar: In its second consecutive year of participation at the Dubai International Boat Show, among a distinguished assembly of ports and official bodies, Old Doha Port has forged a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement with Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi.

This initiative aims to bolster maritime tourism and excursions through a series of unique offers and benefits under a mutual advantages programme for members of both marinas, ensuring an unparalleled experience for yacht owners and maritime enthusiasts.

Marina members at Old Doha Port, the region’s latest maritime tourist destination and Qatar’s nautical gateway for visiting yachts and large cruise ships together with Yas Marina members, are now entitled to a week of complimentary docking every three months at both marinas, effective from March 2. Additionally, they will benefit from a 20% discount at various restaurants and cafes, alongside reductions on hotel accommodations and the port’s boat repair and maintenance services provided in the container yard.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, said that this collaborative endeavour with Yas Marina aligns perfectly with the strategic vision of Old Doha Port to draw a greater influx of yachts and to spotlight its newly enhanced amenities designed to elevate Qatar’s allure as a prime tourist destination.

“This partnership is not merely about increasing visitor numbers; it’s about curating an exceptional maritime experience that sets a new standard for yacht owners and marine vessels across the region.”

The port’s second appearance at the Dubai International Boat Show concluded successfully yesterday, witnessing significant interest from the exhibition’s attendees, marking it as one of the standout events in the region. Looking ahead, the port plans to participate in various international exhibitions to further its marketing strategies and initiatives.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).