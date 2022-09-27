Authorities in the UAE have eased most Covid safety rules as the number of daily infections continues to decline and deaths caused by the virus remain virtually zero for almost three months now. The new rules will be applicable from Wednesday, September 28.

A government spokesperson announced on Monday in a virtual briefing that masks have been made optional in most areas.

Mask wearing inside flights is no longer a requirement, but airlines can enforce the rule if they deem necessary. They are also not mandatory in schools.

Masks remain mandatory inside medical facilities, mosques and public transportation means. All food service providers, Covid patients and suspected cases must wear masks.

The mandatory requirement for worshippers to leave space between each other has been removed.

The announcement comes as the world marks the 1,000th day since the first Covid-19 case was reported to the World Health Organisation in December 2019.

Covid-19 infections in the UAE have fallen sharply. September began with nearly 500 daily cases, but dropped to just over 300 as on the 26th of the month. This is a significant drop, as August saw highs of nearly 1,100, and July, almost 1,800.

After highs of over 3,000 daily infections in January this year, cases had dipped below 200 in April, before stabilising around the 300-mark. However, cases shot up sharply in June.

