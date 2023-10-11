Social media
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Commercial Bank launches unique Shariah-compliant fund with Franklin Templeton: Qatar

In line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, Commercial Bank will always be committed to presenting unrivalled financial knowledge

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 11, 2023
Commercial Bank organised an "exclusive" event for its premium banking customers in Doha recently to announce the launch of a new Shariah Global Multi-Asset Fund managed by Franklin Templeton Investments.
“Wealth management is an important strategic objective for Retail Banking at Commercial Bank as it allows us to provide our customers with a wide range of investment solutions in line with their financial aspirations.
“Our Wealth Advisory platform offers a unique tailor-made experience to our customers and gives them access to innovative investment opportunities across the globe,” Commercial Bank said Tuesday.
During the event, guest speaker Mohieddine Kronfol, chief investment officer and portfolio manager, (Global Sukuk and Mena Fixed Income) at Franklin Templeton Investments, highlighted key macroeconomic trends and explained in detail the philosophy, approach and unique positioning of their investment solutions.
Commercial Bank executive general manager and head (Retail Banking) Shahnawaz Rashid said: “Our strategic vision is to become the wealth manager of choice for our clients by providing the most innovative and customisable investment solutions. We strive to always add value to our premium customers’ lives and help make their financial goals and aspirations a reality.”
In line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, Commercial Bank will always be committed to presenting unrivalled financial knowledge and expertise that positions it at the forefront of wealth management.
