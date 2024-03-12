The latest monthly issue of the Sukuk Al Salam Islamic securities, has been received subscription to the tune of 108 per cent, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announced yesterday.

Subscriptions worth BD46.445 million were received for the BD43m issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins tomorrow and matures on June 12, is 5.85 per cent compared to 6pc of the previous issue on February 14.

The Sukuk Al Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the government.