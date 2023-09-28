The student population at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university, has reached a campus record of 472 students. The students come from 61 countries and nearly 40 precent are Qatari citizens.

Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, commented: “Our students form a diverse community of enthusiastic learners. With the largest enrollment in campus history, this academic year is shaping up to be busy and productive.”

CMU-Q offers undergraduate degree programmes in biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems. In addition to the major programmes, students choose from a variety of electives in the arts and sciences.

CMU-Q students are also encouraged to explore electives at the other QF partner universities. This academic year, CMU-Q is offering a new joint minor, Multidisciplinary Energy Studies, along with Georgetown University in Qatar and Texas A&M University at Qatar. CMU-Q continues to offer the Media and Politics minor in collaboration with Georgetown University in Qatar and Northwestern University in Qatar.

Applications are open for students beginning their university studies in August 2024.

