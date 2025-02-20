Qatar - The Cabinet also decided to approve a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan regarding bilateral political consultations, and a draft Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the fields of youth and sports between the Government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Republic of Togo.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing four reports and taking appropriate decisions thereon.

The reports are: the annual report on the achievements and work programs of the Qatar General Organization for Standardization and Metrology for 2024; the annual report on the results of the work of the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law; a report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar’s delegation headed by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change in the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity; and a report on the results of the visit of HE the Minister of Labour to Kenya and his participation in the meeting of the Qatari-Kenyan Joint Committee in the field of labour.

