Buraydah: The Buraydah Dates Carnival has provided over 4,000 seasonal job opportunities, which reflects one of the most important objectives pursued by the Kingdom's promotional and tourist carnivals, mainly to localize and create jobs for Saudis.

Carnival CEO Dr. Khaled Al-Nuqidan confirmed that the job opportunities created by the carnival were provided through committees, supervising teams, points of sale, retail shops, farms, date squares and export arenas, in addition to monitoring, statistics, surveillance, organization, information and relations committees, as well as delivery professions, investing services in palm plantations that are operated by the national workforce and points of sale within and outside the region, packaging and exporting, and productive families working on date manufacturing.