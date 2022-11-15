BBK has pledged to pay BD5,000 off the loans of 50 of its customers, as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations announced earlier this year which started from March 2022 and will end during January 2023, with a total value of BD250,000.

Since the launch of the campaign, BBK has paid BD5,000 off the loans of 35 lucky customers until now, or has written off the entire loan if it was under this sum, with a total value of BD175,000.

The bank has announced that as of this month, 15 of its customers still have a chance to get their loans paid off partially or fully by BD5,000 if they maintain their existing loan or have applied for a new loan between March 2, 2022 and January 24, 2023.

BBK’s group chief human resources and administration officer Hassaan Burshaid said: “This campaign forms part of the bank’s key initiatives held throughout the year as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations. BBK has launched this campaign as a token of appreciation to all of our loyal customers, allowing every loan holder to potentially benefit from this offering.”

© Copyright 2022 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).