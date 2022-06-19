Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has signed a standard ground handling agreement with Cargolux Airlines International to provide line maintenance services to their aircraft at Bahrain International Airport.

Cargolux is an international leader in air freight services and one of the largest cargo companies in Europe.

Over the course of the year, BAS will begin providing line maintenance services and issuing technical certification (CRS) services for Cargolux’s Boeing 747 aircraft.

As an accredited European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) company, BAS has an extensive record in providing technical certificates and maintenance solutions to a large number of international airlines.

Commenting on the new partnership, Mohammed Khalil, chief executive of BAS, said: “We have a dedicated and specialised team that ensures consistency in all tasks as we pay close attention to all provided services and solutions for various airlines and air carriers. Through this approach, we strive to work diligently and maintain our excellence while elevating BAS to new heights. This partnership reiterates our continuous commitment to employing all our resources and expertise to give our clients a leading and integrated service.”

BAS’s maintenance services include consistent checks for any defects as well as replacing damaged items within the aircraft as part of the company’s licensing scope.

Following the completion of all inspection and maintenance, certificates of technical examinations are issued, enabling the aircraft to depart while ensuring that there are no defects/faults.

