Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi has outlined Bahrain’s tourism strategy and its success at a key event in Bali, Indonesia.

She was participating in the World Tourism Day celebrations, under the theme “Rethinking Tourism”.

She also spoke about the latest developments in the sector in the country.

, as well as the framework of the Bahrain Tourism Strategy 2022-2026.

“The Tourism Ministry has participated in this global tourism event to promote the tourism sector in Bahrain and highlight the Bahraini experience of the sector’s recovery,” she said.

“ This is based on the statistics recorded in the first half of this year, which showed its recovery by up to 82 per cent compared to the pre-pandemic period, specifically, in Q2 of 2019, with increased numbers of tourists in the second quarter of 2022 by 38pc compared to the first quarter.”

She affirmed that the ministry is geared towards attracting quality tourism investments and enhancing networking with representatives of key tourism markets around the world.

Ms Al Sairafi added that the sector has witnessed a remarkable increase in the hotels and restaurants sector, pointing that the latest economic report on the performance of the main economic indicators for Q2 2022 in Bahrain, showed that the hotels and restaurants sector recorded a strong growth of 18.1pc, in comparison with Q2 2021, in real terms.

World Tourism Day in Indonesia will focus on reimagining the growth of the sector in terms of size and significance, as well as on the development of the tourism industry through education, investment, innovation, and technology.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).