Bahrain continues to adopt initiatives that enhance environmental security and support efforts to confront the challenges of climate change and protect the environment, Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa has said.These efforts are in line with the plans to achieve comprehensive development under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad.He made the remarks during a visit yesterday to Dohat Arad Park and Reserve, considered to be one of the most important mangrove cultivation sites in the kingdom.He was accompanied by Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak as well as Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina and officials.He was briefed on the efforts to plant more than 400,000 mangrove seedlings in the reserve, which represents double the number of mangrove trees in Bahrain before the start of the afforestation plan.

