A Sustainable Development Ministry delegation led by assistant under-secretary Dana Emad Hamza has taken part in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Sustainability Week, organised by the UNGA president’s office for the first time from Monday to Friday at the UN headquarters in New York.The Sustainability Week initiative aims to galvanise momentum around sustainability in a way that helps to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.The Sustainability Week features debates on debt sustainability and socioeconomic equality, sustainable tourism and transportation, as well as building global resilience and promoting sustainable development through infrastructure connectivity. It also includes a high-level debate on sustainable energy, reflecting on progress and shortcomings over the UN Decade of Sustainable Energy for All 2014-2024.Through its participation in the high-level meetings, the ministry aims to learn about countries’ policies and practices in confronting the most prominent obstacles to achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs). It also aims to highlight the kingdom’s efforts in the field of sustainable development, and review its successful experiences in aligning and linking its policies with the SDGs.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. ( Syndigate.info ).