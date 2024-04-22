The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix shone even brighter when organisers revealed that it would meet all its F1 energy needs through its newly-unveiled solar panels, as reported earlier in the GDN.Bahrain International Circuit completed the major project delivering on the kingdom’s 2021 commitment to make the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix green by 2022.

This environmentally-friendly initiative more than covers the energy requirements of the Formula 1 weekend, with excess to spare, and reduces the venue’s carbon footprint, generates significant energy cost savings and supports Bahrain’s commitment to sustainability and the kingdom’s net zero ambitions.In just seven months, 7,125 solar panels, covering 18,000sqm were installed, the GDN was told.

“The swift completion of the first phase of the Bahrain International Circuit’s solar energy transformation was an important milestone in F1’s target to be carbon neutral by 2030, and in the Bahrain’s Net Zero ambitions,” added BIC’s chief executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa.

