His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has stressed the importance of fulfilling initiatives that achieve environmental security and support Bahrain’s comprehensive development.

The kingdom’s accomplishments during 2023 in implementing HRH Prince Salman’s directives of afforestation in various governorates were reviewed when he met Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Gudaibiya Palace to review the latest developments in mangrove cultivation in Bahrain.

These directives are in line with the kingdom’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon neutrality by 2060 as part of Bahrain’s international contribution to combating climate change.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister was briefed by Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak regarding the latest developments in mangrove cultivation.

A total of 749,000 mangroves were planted by the end of November this year, achieving 163 per cent of the original goal of 460,000 by the end of 2023.

HRH Prince Salman expressed pride in the efforts of the national workforce responsible for their efforts, which had placed Bahrain’s 2023 plan and mangrove cultivation ahead of schedule.

Isa Bin Salman Education Charitable Trust board of trustees and Tamkeen chairman Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa also attended the meeting.