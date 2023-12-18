Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak paid an inspection visit to block 229 in the first constituency in Muharraq to follow up on the third package of development projects approved by the Cabinet.

He was accompanied by MP Dr Mohammed Al Husaini, head of Muharraq Municipal Council Abdulaziz Al Naar, Muharraq Municipality acting director general Mohammed Saad Al Sehli, member of the first constituency Mohammed Yousef Al Mahmood and ministry officials.

Mr Al Mubarak affirmed the ministry’s keenness on implementing projects aimed at developing the infrastructure and optimising municipal services. He stressed the ongoing efforts to promote sustainable urban growth and achieve national goals by extending the green zone, upgrading the infrastructure and developing recreational facilities.

He commended the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to carry out services projects across the kingdom, pointing out the ministry’s plan to implement the third package according to the programme included in the government’s Action Plan 2023-2025.

The minister was briefed about the future development plans of Busaiteen waterfront which will feature games for people of determination (POD), in addition to increasing sustainable lighting on the waterfront and making rubber flooring. The project is set to get underway by end of this year on an area of 62,791 sqm.

Mr Al Mubarak was also informed about the facelift project of block 226 park in the first constituency in Muharraq, which consists of developing the park by replacing the playground floor, installing a canopy, creating seating areas for the elderly and increasing lighting in the park, which has an area of 2,328 sqm. He noted that the development work was expected to be completed in 2024.

The minister pointed out the ongoing work on the construction of Al Saya Park in Busaiteen, adding that this park is different in terms of its idea from the classic ones that the ministry is creating as it is being built on an area of 4,200 sqm without walls or buildings.

“It rather consists of trees and an irrigation network open from all sides and contributes to increasing the rate of afforestation and greening between residential areas as well as reducing the negative effects of flying sand,” he said.

“Treated water has been delivered to the area in order to increase afforestation and benefit from a sustainable water source. A variety of carefully selected trees and plant fences will be planted to reduce sand flying into residential areas,” he added.

Dr Al Husaini lauded the government’s efforts, led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to bring about further achievements and upgrade the services system to meet people’s needs.

He also praised co-operation between the legislative and executive branches to cater to citizens’ needs.

Mr Al Naar underscored the importance of the services projects in Muharraq for recreation and entertainment.

He lauded the government’s directives to continue implementing such projects in co-operation with the municipal councils.