Muscat: Agreements were signed at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources this week that will pave the way for the commercial-scale farming of microalgae as a feedstock for biofuel production in the Sultanate of Oman.

The initiative will add to an array of resources being developed by investors to support the sustainable production of low-carbon fuels in the country.

Used Cooking Oil (UCO), fish waste and other types of biowaste, currently serve as primary feedstocks for Oman’s fledgling biofuel production sector, with Jatropha, Camelina, and now microalgae, set to add to this resource base.

According to details shared by the Ministry, three companies have partnered together to support the development of a series of microalgae farms in different governorates of Oman. They comprise Net Zero Solutions (NTZ), Al Tharmad Business and Services Company, and Green Gulf Industries. Total investment in the venture is estimated at RO 9 million.

The project centres on the deployment of photobioreactor technology, which is a cultivation technology that enables industrial-scale use of residual CO2, heat and water for microalgae production.

Other elements of the project include green homes equipped with photobioreactors, algae processing facilities, laboratory, and storage silos. Biofuel output is envisioned at 3,700 tonnes per annum at full capacity.

According to Sharifa Aidid, Chairperson and Founder of Omani startup NTZ Solutions, the use of microalgae will ensure a renewable source of feedstock for sustainable biodiesel production. Additionally, the initiative will also support carbon capture and utilisation goals.

“Microalgae production is considered one of the most effective approaches to valorizing CO2, as CO2 is used in the production process. This indeed contributes to the efforts to combat global warming,” Aidid said in a post.

The use of photobioreactor technology, she said, will enable commercial scale microalgae cultivation, while also maintaining quality standards and slashing water consumption. Furthermore, Oman’s geographic location and environmental conditions are favourable factors for microalgae production, she added.

Muscat-based NTZ Solutions is gaining prominence in Oman’s rapidly expanding cleantech arena. The company has established the country’s first-ever biochar project, and is also currently exploring opportunities in carbon capture, waste management and the circular economy.

According to Mazin al Saadi, CEO of Al Tharmad Business & Services Company, commercial-scale biodiesel production from microalgae offers an “excellent opportunity to aid other industries in their decarbonatization efforts”.

Furthermore, the waste biomass remaining over after biofuel production can be used to produce bioplastic, he said.

Luigi Monfardini, Business Development Manager at Green Gulf Industries, added: “For the development of the project, we will use a patented photobioreactor technology, (and) algae with higher oil content, allowing us to maximize biofuel production. It will be the first plant of its kind in the Middle East bringing an entirely new area of biofuel.”

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).