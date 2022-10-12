Bahrain's top startups kicked off their participation at the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (Gitex) 2022 by inking deals with global firms to expand their operations.

The Bahrain Pavilion at Gitex, sponsored by the kingdom’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen), featured 30 of its top emerging enterprises.

The Gitex delegation also includes a number of partners from Bahrain’s ecosystem such as the Information and eGovernment Authority, the Economic Development Board, Bahrain Development Bank and Hope Fund.

“We are proud of the strong Bahraini presence in Gitex, and we are committed to supporting it year on year,” said Bahrain’s Ambassador to the UAE Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, when he visited the Pavilion.

The first day of the global technology summit saw the signing of an agreement by Bahraini startup VirtuThinko with the Boston-based American company HYCU, which specialises in cloud data protection with the purpose of providing their services in the region.

Atyaf eSolutions also announced a partnership with Codebase Technologies, a world-leading provider of Open API Banking solutions, to create an innovative and first-of-its-kind three-in-one marketplace platform, Dinarii.

“We look forward to Bahraini companies reaping the benefits of their participation in this global tech event through building international partnerships, establishing strong commercial ties with decision makers in leading global companies, gaining access to regional and international opportunities, and developing concepts that can cater to different markets,” Shaikh Khalid added.

The ambassador highlighted the unique concepts presented by Bahrain’s entrepreneurs at the summit and noted the Labour Fund’s goals to empower the private sector, upskill the national workforce, and enhance the competitiveness of Bahraini talent in the labour market.

This year’s Gitex event is larger than previous iterations with 5,000 companies, including more than 1,000 start-ups, stationed across 26 halls with two million square feet of exhibition space, hoping to secure lucrative deals with some of the 100,000 expected visitors from 170 countries.

“Through this participation we aim to provide Bahraini entrepreneurs and enterprises with opportunities to connect with potential clients, forge partnerships, learn the challenges and opportunities available through digital transformation, showcase their latest products and service to visitors, and make business deals that can enhance the exchange of knowledge of exhibition participants from across the world,” said Tamkeen acting chief executive Maha Mofeez.

She also noted that the Bahrain Pavilion is “in line with the organisation’s commitment to supporting private sector enterprises and enabling them to explore opportunities for growth and expansion, and to promoting their products and services to regional and international markets. It will contribute to creating more quality job opportunities for Bahrainis, developing the economy, and diversifying revenue streams.”

According to a statement by the Dubai World Trade Centre, the venue for Gitex, this year’s exhibitors are showcasing the latest in relation to the Facebook ‘Metaverse’, Artificial Intelligence, Web 3.0, Block chain, 6G networks, cloud computing, FinTech, big data and more.

