Dubai – Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, met on Tuesday Giovanni Di Filippo, President of Lenovo in Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the company’s accompanying delegation.

The meeting dealt with a review of the most prominent investment interests of Lenovo in the coming period, the competitive advantages of the Egyptian ICT sector, and ways to expand the company’s investments in Egypt.

This came on the sidelines of Talaat’s participation in the 42nd GITEX Global Exhibition and Conference, held in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting dealt with the strategy of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to build digital capabilities, which includes a large number of training programs that cover various technological disciplines to meet the requirements of the current and future labour market in the fields of communications and information technology at the local and global levels, where they range in value, specialization and depth, starting from training in basic computer skills to spread digital culture, to programs aimed at qualifying young people in technology-based jobs, and then to programs aimed at providing intensive and in-depth education to prepare cadres in various communications specialties and modern information technology.

The axes of Egypt’s digital strategy for the outsourcing industry 2022-2026 and the facilities and incentives it provides for investors were also reviewed. They also discussed the possibility of the company establishing an outsourcing centre in Egypt to provide artificial intelligence solutions.

