Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul-General of Canada to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at DIWA's stand at GITEX Global 2022.

Al Tayer welcomed the Canadian Consul and emphasised DEWA’s keenness to consolidate cooperation and exchange expertise with Canadian companies specialised in energy, water, sustainability, and smart transformation. Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s key development projects and strategic initiatives, especially the technological projects that use the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and others.

The Canadian Consul was briefed on ‘DEWAVerse’ platform, which DEWA has launched recently to provide its services to customers, employees and society members.

At the end of the visit, Linteau thanked Al Tayer for the warm reception and the opportunity to discuss business opportunities and strengthen bilateral relations.

“Thanks to the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and the directives and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the Emirate is on the right track to become the smartest and happiest city in the world and a global model for quality of life and service leadership," Al Tayer said.

Al Tayer also met with a number of senior officials from local and international companies participating in GITEX. The meetings were attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and The Future at DEWA; Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence; Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources, along with a number of officials from DEWA and Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA.

Al Tayer visited Huawei stand, where he met Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East and Africa, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two organisations. He was briefed on Huawei’s latest technologies and smart solutions, especially in energy, environmentally friendly infrastructure and smart grids.

Al Tayer also visited Avaya stand, where he met Nidal Abu Latif, President of Avaya Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, and discussed with him the latest smart services provided by DEWA.

Furthermore, Al Tayer also visited the Cisco stand and met Abdelilah Nejjari, Managing Director of the Gulf Region, where the two sides discussed Cisco’s latest technological developments, smart solutions, and ways to enhance cooperation with DEWA.



