BAHRAIN and India are keen to work in the areas of food security, space, technology, energy, defence and maritime, according to a senior official from India’s apex business chamber.Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) secretary general Shailesh K Pathak highlighted the above during a meeting with journalists from Bahrain currently in New Delhi as part of a familiarisation trip.At the meeting held at FICCI’s headquarters in New Delhi, Mr Pathak said both nations continue to cement their economic ties. He also told the GDN on the importance of artificial intelligence (AI), and its use in different sectors in the two countries.

“AI is a leading sector in the world right now and everyone should be working on educating their employee on how to use it, so people won’t be left behind,” said Mr Pathak.He also spoke about the importance of trade during tough times such as the Covid-19 pandemic and regional conflicts.“Bilateral trade is going well between Bahrain and India and both countries are taking the right steps to ensure there will be enough food, water and supply whenever there is a global or regional turbulence,” said Mr Pathak.

On the issue of India’s plans to create their own banking system like SWIFT and CIPS, Mr Pathak said that India has improved its payment systems so there could be more options for all countries.He added that new payment systems will benefit India and Bahrain as many Indian nationals work in Bahrain and make transactions that will help both countries.During the meeting, the Indian official also highlighted space investment is an area of focus especially after India became the first country to land near Moon’s south pole last year.

