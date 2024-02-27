His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, yesterday met the ninth intake of the Prime Minister’s Fellowship Programme, at Gudaibiya Palace.He emphasised Bahrain’s commitment to investing in the national workforce and promoting development, creativity, and innovation in order to achieve the comprehensive development goals, led by His Majesty King Hamad.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister affirmed that Bahrain’s growth and progress in various development paths were achieved as a result of the national workforce’s determination, efforts and passion.He expressed his pride in Team Bahrain for their efforts and contributions to the kingdom’s successes and achievements at various levels, urging them to continue their efforts to achieve the desired aspirations and goals.He highlighted the efforts of the national workforce, which have contributed to various successes and achievements.

HRH Prince Salman extended his congratulations to the ninth batch, emphasising the importance of utilising this opportunity to gain experience across government workstreams and develop their abilities and skills, which, he said, ultimately contribute to the programme’s objectives and reflects on the development of government workstreams.He commended the fellowship’s administrators and staff for their contribution to advancing the programme’s objectives.The members of the ninth batch of the Prime Minister’s Fellowship Programme expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to meet HRH Prince Salman and their appreciation for his commitment to supporting, developing and creating promising opportunities for the kingdom’s workforce. They also emphasised their determination to achieve further progress and prosperity for Bahrain.Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and Cabinet Affairs Minister Hamad Al Malki also attended the meeting.

