OIL and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina yesterday met British Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart, on the sidelines of their participation in the Pre-Ministerial Conference of the 28th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).Dr Bin Daina praised historic Bahraini-UK ties and the high level of co-operation it is witnessing in various sectors, including in the environmental and climate change sectors. The two ministers discussed co-operation in the field of environmental conservation, climate change, combating desertification, and achieving sustainable development goals.They reviewed co-operation programmes between Bahrain and the UK in environment and energy, energy reduction and zero neutrality, and the experiences of the two countries in energy transition.They also discussed the importance of support and co-operation before the upcoming COP28 session hosted by the UAE.They highlighted the significance of participating in the event, which reviews important issues and scientific papers for future discussions at the upcoming COP28.Mr Stuart praised the Bahraini-UK ties and the development it continues to witness in various domains.

