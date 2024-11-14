KUWAIT-- Bahraini Minister of Environment Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Daina on Wednesday urged participants in the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), held in Baku, to double efforts for attaining global climatic security.



The official Bahrain News Agency, in a report from Baku, quoted the minister as affirming the GCC country's adherence to all regional and international treaties for preserving the environment, noting that Manama has pursued the issuance of legislations for this purpose.



Advanced nations' role is crucial to speed up finding solutions to the climatic issues, he affirmed.The COP29 conference due until November 22 aims at enhancing cooperation among nations to stem the drastic changes in the weather and the earth weather status.



The great industrial nations are largely blamed for the earth over-pollution.

