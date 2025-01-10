More than 13,000 young plants were distributed across 57 areas around the kingdom as part of a major agricultural initiative that aimed at supporting the increase in green spaces across Bahrain.The Buthoor Al Bahrain (Bahrain Seeds) initiative, organised by the Municipalities Affairs and Agricultural Ministry in co-operation with UN-Habitat and the Food and Agricultural Organisation, recently came to an end after a successful three-month-long drive.

Ministry Under-Secretary Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa praised the results of the initiative, stating that it contributed to raising awareness on the importance of green spaces and supporting afforestation in the country.“The campaign played a big role in promoting urban and environmental sustainability,” said Shaikh Mohammed.

“It aimed to enhance community partnership during the transition to a more sustainable urban system by increasing green spaces in the kingdom.“It also supports sustainable environmental solutions in a way that leaves an impact on Bahrain, its citizens and its residents. We’re looking forward to the continuation of constructive co-operation in a way that contributes to enhancing the path of sustainable development.”

‘Buthoor Al Bahrain’ comes as part of the kingdom’s commitments towards environmental goals, including increasing the number of green areas and doubling the number of trees to 3.6 million by 2035.People were encouraged to use the campaign’s online platform (buthooralbahrain.com) to suggest new tree-planting locations in their neighbourhoods and communities. A technical team evaluated the proposals and directed the tree distribution efforts.The campaign van distributed seedlings and saplings, young plants grown from seed, directly to people, allowing individuals to participate in transforming and improving their communities.

Since its launch in October, officials have visited around 57 areas across the kingdom, distributing more than 13,000 to citizens and residents with the aim of spreading awareness.Locations included Aali Walkway, Busaiteen Park, Shamaliya Beach in Salman Town, Abu Ghazal Garden, Barbar Park, Dohat Arad, Jasrah Park and the Abdsaleh Garden in Karranah.

Campaign officials directly interacted with people in the streets and neighbourhoods of the four governorates, as well as in schools and other educational institutions, giving people the opportunity to get directly involved with the nation’s afforestation initiatives.People also received free assistance with home gardening in the form of live video conferencing, calls, demonstrations and automated queries and replies.

“These activities highlighted the commitment of the Bahraini people and residents to improving the environment,” said Shaikh Mohammed. “Engaging with communities, raising awareness and encouraging effective participation has contributed to strengthening our society’s sense of environmental responsibility.“The campaign showcased the importance of the people and government agencies working together, alongside the private sector and civil societies, to achieve our goals.”

UN-Habitat Bahrain communications and public relations officer Ghadeer Al Aradi expressed her pride at the success of the campaign.“It is not just about planting trees, but also about engaging with the community and building a culture of sustainability,” explained Ms Al Aradi. “The campaign may have concluded, but its impact will continue to be felt and will drive partnerships focused on urban afforestation and environmental protection.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).