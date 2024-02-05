His Majesty King Hamad’s Personal Representative and Supreme Council for Environment (SCE) president Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa has asserted that Bahrain spares no efforts to protect the environment and its resources, as it adopts the most important plans, programmes and projects to achieve SDGs and climate security.In a statement marking National Environment Day themed ‘Let’s Make It Sustainable’, Shaikh Abdulla pointed to the National Action Plan, ‘Blueprint Bahrain’, announced by His Majesty while addressing the World Climate Action Summit, held as part of the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai.“It is an important annual occasion devoted to spreading environmental awareness among members of society by encouraging them to adopt positive behaviours towards the environment and climate change, as well as emphasising their effective role in finding appropriate solutions to environmental problems to preserve its natural resources and achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs), Shaikh Abdulla said.The SCE president highlighted efforts of the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to achieve a balance between the requirements of comprehensive and contemporary urban development, on the one hand, and environmental and climate sustainability, on the other.“This is carried out by developing strategies, policies and regulations that meet the kingdom’s environmental commitments, being the main pillar and principle of the government’s action programme and the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, he added.Shaikh Abdulla emphasised the kingdom’s keenness to ensure the continuity of sustainable development, as well as tireless endeavours to protect the environment and achieve a sustainable environment by maintaining air quality, preserving resources, increasing the use of clean energy, and intensifying national efforts aimed at increasing the green area and quadrupling the number of mangrove trees by 2035.He also underlined the kingdom’s commitment to achieving new and innovative solutions in the field of waste management, implementing serious steps through studies, research and programmes that ensure mitigating the impact of climate change and reducing the loss of biodiversity, as well as adopting initiatives, projects and agreements, in addition to developing strategies that preserve the environment and achieve SDGs.“The kingdom’s celebration of its National Environment Day is an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to protecting the environment, by focusing on confronting environmental and climate challenges in order to protect humans and the environment, as well as ensure the sustainability of environmental resources.”

