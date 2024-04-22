The Supreme Council for Environment (SCE) has affirmed that air quality in Bahrain is safe and within the approved environmental norms, according to daily monitoring indicators.

It added that a very limited exceedance in the hydrocarbon index had been detected when the leakage incident began in one of the oil tanks belonging to Bapco Energies in Sitra.

The leakage resulted from a limited technical defect caused by the heavy rains witnessed by Bahrain recently, the council explained, pointing out that the currently monitored indicators show their return to the safe level.

