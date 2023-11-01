Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina met here Leena Nandan, the secretary at the Indian Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, on the sidelines of their participation in the Pre-Ministerial Conference (Pre-COP) of the 28th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28).

The minister praised the deep-rooted Bahraini-Indian relations, praising the two countries’ distinguished co-operation in many fields, including environment and climate change.

The two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, particularly co-operation in the fields of environmental protection, climate change, combating desertification and achieving sustainable development goals.

They also reviewed the topics raised during Pre-COP 28, stressing the importance of global co-operation ahead of COP 28, set to be hosted by the UAE.