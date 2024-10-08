Muscat: Asyad Ports has invited bids for the renovation of the cruise terminal at Port Sultan Qaboos in Muscat to meet the needs of an increasing number of tourists from all over the world and enhance their experience at one of the major gateways to the Sultanate of Oman

"Asyad Ports is seeking a dedicated contractor to carry out renovation works for the cruise terminal and the control tower in Port Sultan Qaboos," the tender said.

The last date to receive the tender document is October 17 while the bid can be submitted until October 28. The technical bid opening will be on the same day.

Asyad Ports has been operating and managing the PSQ since January 1, 2018.

The cruise Terminal building located in PSQ is the first welcoming point for tourists and travelers from around the world, it said.

Following the growing popularity of cruise tourism and the increasing number of visitors, the renovation of the cruise terminal became essential to enhance the overall passenger experience and to support the future growth of the tourism industry.

The cruise ship season in the Sultanate of Oman is generally between October to the end of April, during which cruises visit the Port Sultan Qaboos, Salalah Port, and Khasab Port among others.

It may be noted that 321,012 tourists from 202 ship visits arrived at the ports of Muscat, Salalah, and Khasab in 2023, which is expected to cross 380,000 this year.

In the first phase of cruise season this year (between January and May), three ports received 102 ships and 206,544 passengers.



