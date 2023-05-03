KHARTOUM — The Saudi Cultural Attaché building in Sudan was stormed on Tuesday morning by an armed group, the foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.



According to the ministry statement, the armed group vandalized equipment and cameras, seized some of the attaché’s property, and disabled its systems.



Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the ransacking, calling for respect for diplomatic missions and for punishing the perpetrators.



Saudi Arabia renewed the call to halt military escalation, end the violence, and to provide the necessary protection for diplomats, residents, and Sudanese civilians.

