RIYADH — The Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it reserves the right to respond to the Houthi terrorist attacks and would show restraint in its bid to make the upcoming Yemeni-Yemeni peace talks successful.



The coalition blamed the Iranian-backed Houthi militia for their attempts to foil the Yemeni consultations, saying that the coalition would support the Gulf and international position for the success of the talks, scheduled to begin on March 29 under the auspices of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).



The coalition also warned Houthis that they should not repeat their mistakes while interpreting the Coalition’s efforts to end the Yemeni crisis.



The coalition confirmed earlier the occurrence of an hostile attack targeting Saudi Aramco’s petroleum distribution plant in Jeddah. There were no human losses or injuries in a limited fire that broke out at one of the tanks of the plant, the coalition said while adding that the fire was put out successfully.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).